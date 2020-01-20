Services
WIETING FUNERAL HOME-BRILLION
215 SOUTH MAIN St.
Brillion, WI 54110
(920) 756-2102
Roger Raschke
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WIETING FUNERAL HOME-BRILLION
215 SOUTH MAIN St.
Brillion, WI 54110
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Brillion, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Brillion, WI
Roger A. Raschke Obituary
Roger A. Raschke

Brillion - Roger A. Raschke, age 80, a Brillion resident, died on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Appleton surrounded by loved ones. He was born on February 25, 1939 in Brillion, son of the late Adolph and Clara (Denor) Raschke. After graduating from high school, Roger went to work at the Brillion Iron Works and retired after 45 years on the job. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a very proud veteran. Roger was a great outdoors man, hunting, fishing, boating and snowmobling were some of things he loved to do, but he was an amazing handy man. Roger could fix almost anything. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion where he served as an usher for many years. He also was a member of the Reedsville AMVETS Post #1032 and the Becker Bloedorn Jensen American Legion Post #126 of Brillion. Survivors include his daughter Victoria (Tyler) O'Toole of Stoughton, a grandson Brantley, his friend and mother of his daughter Patsy Raschke, 3 sisters, Rodenne (James) Krueger of Montello, Judith (Ronald) Osesek of Hubertus, Jeanne Terolt of Menasha and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceding Roger in death were his parents, a grandson William and a brother Kenny. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. The Rev. Tom Pomeroy will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Brillion. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion. Visitation will continue on Friday at the church from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. There will be a prayer service at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday evening. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
