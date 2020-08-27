Roger A. Ringhand
Appleton - Roger A. Ringhand, age 95, of Appleton, passed away on August 18, 2020 in Appleton. Roger was born on November 12, 1924 in Milwaukee to Otto and Bertha Ringhand.
He lived in the Midwest and Florida, ultimately settling in Appleton Wisconsin. As a young man, Roger enlisted Merchant Marines. Thereafter worked at and retired from Square D in Milwaukee as a Millwright. He was a member of the Milwaukee Liedertafel, an all men's German singing society. He was also an active member of the Jaycees, where he enjoyed supporting the community events. An avid lover of animals, his home was always a welcome home for dogs. He enjoyed camping, hunting and hanging out with the boys.
He is survived by his daughter Barbara Schuster, and her children: Jamie Schwartz, Laureen Podweltz, Brian Schwartz, and Amy David, daughter Beverly (Rick) Henrichs, and her children Robin (special friend Jan) Seehafer and Christine (Jessie) Zuelsdorf, and son Scott (Kate) Ringhand.
He was married to Elaine Runkel, who died in 2000. He is also survived by Elaine's family: Kevin (Jenny) Runkel, Kim (Warren) Zingler, and Kelly (John) Parker.
He is also survived by many step grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
After his wife passed, he was able to find love again when he met Alice Ludwig and they enjoyed almost 19 years together.
Roger is further survived by: his friend Alice, her daughter and son-in-law Cindy (Stan Anderson) Ludwig-Anderson, and Cindy's children, Jason (Michelle) Sanderfoot, Heather (Amanda) Sanderfoot as well as Cindy's 3 grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Elaine, he was also preceded in death by his son Robb Ringhand and son-in-law, Donald Schuster.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Roger on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:30pm at Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri County Location, 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha. There will be a memorial service at the funeral home at 4:30pm. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to express a thank you to the staff and nurses of Compassus Hospice for taking such good care of Roger.