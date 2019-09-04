Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
Roger A. Schmidt

Roger A. Schmidt Obituary
Roger A. Schmidt

Appleton - Roger A. Schmidt, age 56, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at The Pines in Clintonville. He was born in Stoughton to the late Harvey and Betty Schmidt. Roger married Sandra Schein in Oshkosh on October 3, 2015. He worked at Cousineau Auto Parts until his retirement and enjoyed restoring old cars.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sandra; children: Tonya, Trisha, and Molly; step daughter, Ashley Mitchell; eight grandchildren; and brothers: Randy (Darlene) and Robert Schmidt; and sister, Rene Gilbert. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, David Schmidt.

Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) from 5:00 p.m. until Funeral at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Lynn Martin officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019
postcrescent