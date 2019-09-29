|
|
Roger "Rowdy" Albrecht
Oshkosh - Roger W. Albrecht, or "Rowdy" as most knew him, was born on January 21, 1949 and joined his heavenly family on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He died suddenly from an illness yet to be determined or confirmed. His last words to me were "Not Afraid", and I am comforted knowing he is in his Father's arms in heaven.
Roger had me hooked with his mischievous blue eyes, sense of humor, adventurous spirit and his 1957 Case tractor. I assumed the tractor belonged on a farm, but am still searching for the farm. We were married on December 27th, 2003 at Living Water Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. That's when my life began and so did his, although he needed to be reminded frequently.
We moved to Larsen and established "Albrecht Acres", the closest to a farm as possible. He purchased his John Deere tractor because the Case was a bit large for 2 acres. We planted, weeded, harvested and processed a diverse array of vegetables and fruits. His favorites were fresh green beans and freshly dug potatoes. Everyone could tell Roger loved to eat, but he was no stranger to the kitchen. He could grill, sauté, fry, and barbeque, leaving only a small tornado behind so I would feel useful.
Every day in summer, weather permitting, "Rowdy's Guide Service" was in action. He became a legend in his own mind on Lake Winnebago, where he encountered more sheepshead than perch. He "allowed" me sit in the front of the boat because he claimed it was the best seat in the house. The anchor just happened to be there as well. After fishing, we met the fishing network at a local watering hole to exchange stories. Best times ever.
Roger was employed for 43 years by Oshkosh Truck (now Oshkosh Corporation). His job description and responsibilities varied, but according to dependable sources, his duties always required carrying a clipboard. When he wasn't giving his all at work, you could find Rowdy on the ball diamond. He was an outstanding defensive pitcher for several softball teams. Teammates claim he could cover almost the entire infield himself given his 6'6" frame. His culminating achievement was in 1974, when his Shakey's Pizza team won the State Softball Tournament to qualify for Nationals at Hempstad, NY.
Hunting and trap shooting were also part of Roger's routine. He began pheasant hunting in South Dakota with good friends Steve and Keith Berholtz in 1981, and the tradition continued every year. Trips to Tripoli were a ritual every fall for deer and grouse hunting. Remembering his gun was key to his success on the trail. Roger was a life member of the Van Dyne Sportsman Club, the Lakeshore Club and the Otter Street Fishing Club. He also rode his Harley to Sturgis, South Dakota in 2014, fulfilling one of his dreams.
Conscious of his duty to improve the economy, Roger continuously supported local establishments. He enjoyed Old Farts Day on Mondays at The Stadium Bar, hot dogs at Nigl's on Saturday and steaks at The Roxy anytime. Bartenders there will remember his "don't be bashful with the whiskey" comments. His sarcasm was second to none, or as he called it "gun-cocking". If you didn't know Roger when you walked in, you certainly did by the time you left. He awarded everyone a nickname; just ask Sniffer, Sappo, Ronny 2-Motors, Bird, Weenie, Stud, Tramp, etc. You know who you are.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy (Brehmer) Albrecht, brother-in-law James Olsen, best friend Tom (Flip) Brennand, a 1968 Dodge Charger and two knees. Survivors include his wife, Pam (Mueller), his devoted dog, Magic (who he claimed was much easier to train than his wife), a sister and two brothers; Rosanne Olsen of Glenwood, MN, Ronald (Mary) and Richard (Troy) both of Oshkosh, his step-children whom he loved as his own; Matthew (Jeanne) Hergert and 7-month-old Sylvia of Hawthorn Woods IL, Luke Hergert of Keller,TX, Kerri Hergert (favorite step-daughter) of Appleton,WI and Nicholas Hergert of Knoxville, TN; nephews Jason, Eric and Jeremy (Amanda) of Oshkosh, great-nieces Hannah and Madelyn, great-nephews Tyler, Riley and Austin and numerous cousins.
Although Roger lived an intense social life, his faith was evident in all he pursued. Even when he played in the Sunday Morning Social League you could find him in his ball uniform sitting in the back pew of the church before a game. I am extremely thankful for the extraordinary 15 years we shared. He was my soul mate and we were inseparable from the beginning. So raise your glass of beer (preferably free or Bud Light) on Rowdy one last time, share stories and laughter. This man will leave a BIG hole (literally) in the lives of many. He would want you to remember to be a little rowdy once in a while.
Memorial visitation for Roger will be held at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive in Oshkosh on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at Living Water Lutheran Church, 1585 S. Oakwood Road in Oshkosh with Pastor John Dorn officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you." Isaiah 41:10
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019