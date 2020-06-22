Roger Bahr

Roger BahrLittle Chute - Roger Edwin Bahr, age 81, of Little Chute, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1938, in Shawano, to the late Paul and Edna (Lemke) Bahr. He was baptized in September 1938 at the Hope Lutheran church, and was confirmed in April 1952 by Rev. Harry Wians. On July 13, 1957, Roger was united in marriage to Diana Hansen. They were blessed with four children.Roger was very active in sports, as he played and managed the Cecil Mud Hens for 25 years. After running the family farm for many years, he sold the farm and moved to Cecil. This is where he became a member of the Cecil Lions for 29 years, and a member of the Cecil Town of Washington Fire Department for 27 years. He participated on the village board, helped orchestrate the annual Cecil Lions and Fire Department picnic, and was the Village President for 12 years. Roger lived in Little Chute from 1992 and worked at the Appleton Paper Mill (Appvion) for 33 years until retiring. He loved the outdoors and liked things to be very neat and clean. He enjoyed gardening, and had a special love for his flowers. Christmas was always a special time for him and he always loved decorating the entire house. In his later years, he would participate on a number of various bowling teams and competed in tournaments. Overall, his love for his family, church, and friends will be sorely missed along with his jokes and many stories.Roger is survived by his wife, Diana; his children, Ricky (Christine "Tina") Bahr of Appleton, Markius (Christine) Bahr of Bonduel, Connie (Jim) Staszak of Appleton, and Wanda (Bob) Neumann of Green Bay; his grandchildren, Markius Jr., Bradley, Tricia, Jennifer, Shane, Stacy, Jeremy, Eliza, Kiefer, and Chelsea; 11 great grandchildren; and his sister, Verna Brusewitz. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter; his brothers, Dennis and David; and his granddaughter, Kristin.A funeral service for Roger will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale Avenue, Appleton with Pastor Daniel Thews officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn cemetery in Shawano following the services. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Swedberg-Wendt Funeral Home in Bonduel from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm.