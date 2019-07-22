|
Roger Beyer
Manawa - Roger R. Beyer, age 86, of Manawa went to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 21st, 2019, at ThedaCare Hospital in New London following a year-long battle with cancer. He was born on May 28, 1933 in the Township of Lebanon, the eldest son of 6 children, to the late Arthur and Edna (Rohde) Beyer. Roger grew up on a farm in the Township of Lebanon. He graduated from Manawa High School in 1950. Roger served his country in the Korean conflict as Private 1st Class - Army, maintaining communication lines. Roger married Muriel Much in Marion on June 26th, 1954, they recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Roger and Muriel started their dairy farm with 7 cows, building the herd to 70 and raising 5 children: Cindy, Rod, Russ, Randy and Denise. Through the years Roger was active as a Little Wolf volunteer firefighter, served on the St. Marks Finance Committee, and was awarded the Waupaca County Progressive Farmer in 1977. Roger enjoyed neighborhood card parties, hunting deer in the 'creek bottom', fishing, especially trips to the 'cabin' in Nelma, WI, ice fishing with friends/family in Minnesota, bowling, 'cheating' at cards, attending Country USA, and 'collecting' pens.
He is survived by his wife: Muriel; children: Cindy (Rick) Squires, Rod (Jackie) Beyer, Russ (Sheri) Beyer, Randy (Joyce) Beyer and Denise (Jeff) Buschke; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings: Lucy Noffke, Earl Beyer, Leroy (Jane) Beyer and sister-in-law: Cheryl Beyer. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Betty Jensen; brother: Bob Beyer; sister-in-law: Mary Ann Beyer and great-grandson: Hunter Donnelly.
The funeral service for Roger will be held Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Symco, WI., with Rev. Jeffery Smiles officiating. A visitation for Roger will be held directly at the church on Thursday from 9 A.M. until time of service. Graveside Military Honors will be held following the service at Little Creek Cemetery in the Township of Little Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
A special thank you to the staffs at ThedaCare Hospital in New London, Dr. W. Conkright, and Jen W. Appleton Oncology and Theda Care Hospice.
