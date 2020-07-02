1/
Roger Ebert
1948 - 2020
Roger Ebert

Weyauwega - Roger A. Ebert, age 72, passed away at home on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born in the Town of Weyauwega, WI on June 11, 1948 to Martin and Mildred (Nusz) Ebert. Roger is survived by three cousins: Doris Huffcutt, Marlyn (Lorraine) Ebert and Tom Ebert, sister-in-law, Louise Ebert, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Raymond, and cousin Loren Ebert.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
JUL
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
