Roger EbertWeyauwega - Roger A. Ebert, age 72, passed away at home on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born in the Town of Weyauwega, WI on June 11, 1948 to Martin and Mildred (Nusz) Ebert. Roger is survived by three cousins: Doris Huffcutt, Marlyn (Lorraine) Ebert and Tom Ebert, sister-in-law, Louise Ebert, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Raymond, and cousin Loren Ebert.A memorial service will be held at 2pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.