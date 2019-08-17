|
Roger J. Geurden
Kimberly, Wisconsin - Roger John "Booba" Geurden, age 83, of Kimberly, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Roger was born September 27, 1935 to the late Martin and Lucille (Jansen) Geurden. He married Donna (Erickson) Geurden (Little Donnie) on May 2, 1959. Together they would celebrate 60 wonderful years of marriage and be blessed with two children, Tim and Michelle. Roger was employed at Kimberly Clark, retiring after 40+ years.
Booba spent 20+ years volunteering for the Kimberly Parks Dept., spending endless time making the flower beds look beautiful. He was known for his yard, rocks, and landscaping, with men driving by it on the trains calling it "Little Disneyland." Booba also took a great interest in trains and enjoyed building model trains with his grandchildren. During his later years, Booba loved riding his bike around town visiting family and friends, talking to anyone who would listen "or not listen". He could always put a smile on someone's face and was known for his humor, especially by telling a good joke, even if you heard it a million times. Roger took pride in everything he did, but even more his family and friends. Most of all, his biggest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved unconditionally.
Roger is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Tim and (Jolene) Geurden and Michelle (Russ) Paustian; Grandchildren, Adam Geurden, Andrew Geurden, Ashley (Andy) Scheibe, Angie (Tony) Sartorelli, Meliane (Alex) Wyman, and Brett Paustian (special friend Tori); Blessed with eight great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Sharon) Geurden, Randy (Chris) Geurden and Mary Thompson; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Paustian; brothers, Rodney and Clyde; parents-in-law, Gilbert and Helen (Goeser) Erickson; and siblings-in-law, Donald Mader and Phyllis (Erickson) Mader.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Roger at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church- Darboy Site, W5831 County Rd. KK, Appleton, WI 54915 by Rev. Carl Schmitt. Family and friends may visit at the church from 11 A.M. until the time of mass. Interment will follow.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staffs of the Oakridge Gardens and ThedaCare at Home Hospices, especially Heidi and Paige, for the compassion and care shown to Roger and his family during his time there.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019