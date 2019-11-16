|
|
Roger John Diedrick
Larsen - Roger John Diedrick, born on November 1, 1936 in Appleton is now at rest. He was the eldest son of Anthony and Evelyn (Jansen) Diedrick and was raised in Little Chute and Freedom. He married Elaine Vanden Heuvel on June 10, 1957, and they were blessed with five children, Christine, Anthony, Catherine, Thomas, and Timothy. They made their home in Kaukauna.
Roger was a farm boy at heart. Among his various jobs were installing overhead garage doors, a paper mill, herdsman on a dairy farm, poured concrete, drove truck for 20 years at Concrete Pipe Appleton, and he spent the last 19 years at Eggers Hardwood Products in Neenah. He was a devoted family man and planned activities with his kids and often neighbor kids too! Swimming, fishing in all seasons, and attending their sporting events were a joy to him.
He loved to garden, especially growing potatoes. Roger was a hard worker, and everything was well planned from yardwork, carpentry projects, painting repairs or updates. In 1986 he purchased a 10 acre farm and "Re-Did" everything until it was a showplace.
In retirement he found and married "his farm gal," Janine (Luebke) Brantley on July 19, 2005. Together they enriched each other's lives and enjoyed blended family events and fun adventures. He attended church faithfully and always had a rosary nearby.
Roger is survived by his wife, Janine Brantley; children: Chris (Jack) Frank, Tony (Cindy) Diedrich, Cathy (Ted) Vande Yacht, Tom (Claire) Diedrich, and Tim (Kerry) Diedrich; grandchildren: Amy (Brian) Regal, Bryan (Heidi) Frank, Kevin Frank, Rachel Mueller, Troy (Liz) Diedrich, Adam (fiancée Jamie Naumann) Diedrich, Ben (Alecia Singer) Vande Yacht, Bo Vande Yacht, Jill (Jared) Kaufman, Kayla (Ben) Anderson, Sarah (Lukas) Seefeldt, Scott (Clare) Diedrich, Tyler (fiancée Caitlin Behnke) Diedrich, and Kurt (Abbey) Diedrich; step-granddaughter, Kelsey (Elliott) Larson; siblings: Ken (Joyce) Diedrick, Rose (Jack) Pomeroy, and Dennis Diedrick; along with 22 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. He's further survived by Janine's children: Rob (Cindy) Brantley, Andy Brantley, and Ben (Apryl) Brantley; and grandchildren: Skyler (Kelsey), McKenzie, Kennedy, Owen, and Bailey.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 210 Pleasant Drive, Winneconne. Visitation will be held at church from 9:00 am until the hour of service.
Roger's family would like to give a special thank you to Ascension Hospice Team for their dedication and professionalism. Further thanks go to Janine for all the loving care and compassion she showed, especially in the last few years. The Diedrick family was truly blessed and comforted knowing you were by his side. Thank you for taking such good care of him. We love you!
Love leaves behind more than death can take away.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019