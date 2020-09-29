1/1
Roger John Schanke
1944 - 2020
Roger John Schanke

Appleton - Roger Schanke, age 76, of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 28, 2020 at ThedaClark Medical Center Neenah. He was surrounded by his family. Roger was born to the late Richard and Regina (Van Gompel) Schanke on February 13, 1944. On June 7, 1966 He married the love of his life, Marsha Van Thiel. Roger enjoyed hiking, biking, and golfing. He enjoyed his weekly morning "coffee with the boys". Most of all, Roger cherished spending time with his family.

Roger is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marsha Schanke; his sons: Paul (Nancy) Schanke, Scott (Lori) Schanke, and Andy (Renee) Schanke; his grandchildren: Cole and Giana Schanke and Ava and Blake Schanke; his sisters: Joyce (Dave) Knapp, Vicki (Bob) Vosters, Deb (Dave) Carney, and Shelly (Pete) Stumpf; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Roger will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd, Appleton, WI 54913. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the "HUB" at Appleton Alliance. Doors will open to the church sanctuary at 10:50 a.m. for the 11:00 a.m. service with Dr. Dan Dainsberg officiating. Per the governor's orders, masks will be required as well as practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of ThedaClark Neenah and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton for the care and compassion they showed Roger and his family.

A message from Roger's family:

You can shed tears because he is gone, but you can also smile because he lived. You can close your eyes and pray he will come back, or you can open your eyes and see all that he has left you. You can remember only that he is gone, or you can cherish his memory and let it live on. You can cry and feel empty or you can do what Roger would want: smile, open your heart, love, and go on.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
the "HUB" at Appleton Alliance
OCT
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Appleton Alliance Church
