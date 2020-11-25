Roger KempfNeenah - Of Neenah, age 77, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton. He was born in Waupaca on April 11, 1943 to the late Arnold and Lyla (Schmidt) Kempf. On May 16, 1964 he married Brenda Huebner. Roger was an electrician, working at Pechiney (American Can/Marathon) for 40 years. He loved traveling, especially to Bonita Springs, FL for the last 18 years and his fishing trips to Canada. He enjoyed farming, woodworking, hunting, gambling, playing board and card games and watching the Packers.He will be sadly missed by his wife: Brenda; children: Nancy (Mitch) Davidson; Jean (Bill Damon) Kempf; Lana (Pete Fird) Kempf; Donald (Angie) Kempf; grandchildren: Emma and Anna Davidson, Louis and Mariah Collar, Amanda (John Taylor), Ashley and Damian Kempf; siblings: Jim (Bernadine) Kempf, Walter Kempf, Dawn Woller, special friends: Noel and Joan Yohr; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Irving and Leona Huebner, sibling in-laws, Genevra (Irving) Partika, Beata (Jim) McLamarrah, Cynthia Kempf.There will be a time of visitation on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9 am until 10:45 am at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial with a graveside service at 12 p.m. will be at Lind Center Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Cherry Meadows and ThedaCare at Home for all their care of Roger.