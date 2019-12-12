Services
Roger Kutz
Roger L. Kutz


1944 - 2019
Roger L. Kutz Obituary
Roger L. Kutz

Appleton - Roger L. Kutz, age 75, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born March 10, 1944.

Roger enjoyed all outdoor activities and had a very special love for dogs; Charlie was his latest.

Survivors include: Sharon (Gregg) Morgan, Stewart Werth, Bradley (Christina) Werth, Pamela Zarek; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lorraine Werth; sister and brother-in-law, Constance (Tom) Swiertz; and infant brothers and sisters.

No service will be held.

The family wishes to thank the St. Elizabeth Hospital ICU doctors and nurses that cared for Roger.

Westgor Funeral Home



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
