Roger O'Dell
Appleton - Roger O'Dell, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Care Partners in Appleton. He was born April 6, 1946 in Neenah, son of the late Alvin and Dorothy (Hahn) O'Dell.
Survivors include his brother, Tom O'Dell, Kenosha. Roger was preceded in death by his brother, David.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave., with Rev. Sandra Crase officiating. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019