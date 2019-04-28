Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Roger O'Dell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger O'Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger O'Dell


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger O'Dell Obituary
Roger O'Dell

Appleton - Roger O'Dell, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Care Partners in Appleton. He was born April 6, 1946 in Neenah, son of the late Alvin and Dorothy (Hahn) O'Dell.

Survivors include his brother, Tom O'Dell, Kenosha. Roger was preceded in death by his brother, David.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave., with Rev. Sandra Crase officiating. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now