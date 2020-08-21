1/1
Roger Plach
1932 - 2020
Roger Plach

New London - Roger N. Plach, age 88, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1932, in Little Chute son of the late Joseph and Magdalene (De Coster) Plach. Roger served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked at Bergstrom Paper Glatfelter Division for 28 years, retiring in 1994.

Roger is survived by his children: Amy (David) Kettner, Ann (Larry) Kettner, Dave (Carol) Plach; grandchildren: Emie (Jim) Phillips, Corrie Kettner, Ryan (Missy) Kettner, Abby (Clint) Mueller, Jordan Plach, Michael Kettner, and Amanda Brunke; great-grandchildren: Molly, Jesse, Cayden, Corbin, Kaycee, C.J., Rayleah, Tana, Traetyn, Zander, and Kaiden; two great-great-grandchildren, Broden and Brin; sisters, Rosie Vaughn and Betty (Jim) Wozniak. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Richard Plach and twin brother Robert, and a sister Grace (Gordy) Zuleger.

A Memorial Service will be held for Roger on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Fr. Tim Shillcox officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.

Please respect the guidelines set by the state requiring social distancing and face mask.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
AUG
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
I worked with Roger at Bergstrom Paper for a summer or two: he was always helpful, hilarious and a pure joy to work with. I wish his entire family love and sympathy.❤
Nicole Frola
Coworker
