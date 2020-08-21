Roger PlachNew London - Roger N. Plach, age 88, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1932, in Little Chute son of the late Joseph and Magdalene (De Coster) Plach. Roger served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked at Bergstrom Paper Glatfelter Division for 28 years, retiring in 1994.Roger is survived by his children: Amy (David) Kettner, Ann (Larry) Kettner, Dave (Carol) Plach; grandchildren: Emie (Jim) Phillips, Corrie Kettner, Ryan (Missy) Kettner, Abby (Clint) Mueller, Jordan Plach, Michael Kettner, and Amanda Brunke; great-grandchildren: Molly, Jesse, Cayden, Corbin, Kaycee, C.J., Rayleah, Tana, Traetyn, Zander, and Kaiden; two great-great-grandchildren, Broden and Brin; sisters, Rosie Vaughn and Betty (Jim) Wozniak. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Richard Plach and twin brother Robert, and a sister Grace (Gordy) Zuleger.A Memorial Service will be held for Roger on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Fr. Tim Shillcox officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.Please respect the guidelines set by the state requiring social distancing and face mask.