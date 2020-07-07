Roger T. Gruska



Oshkosh - Roger T. Gruska, age 78, of Oshkosh, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, July 4, 2020, at home with his wife, Donna, at his side.



Roger was born in Appleton, WI on January 2, 1942, the son of Thomas Gruska and Gertrude (Roth) Lyons. He married the former Donna Lee Berry, at New Life Community Church in Oshkosh, on May 10, 1986.



Roger's early career was spent as proprietor of Sammy's Pizza, in Appleton, for 20 plus years. He eventually retired from Neenah Paper, a spin off of the Kimberly Clark Corporation, in 2003. Through the years, Roger was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He thoroughly enjoyed "taking a ride" to nearby casinos for the occasional gambling trip. Playing cards and traveling the country with friends were meaningful events to him. Roger loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren.



Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Donna, of Oshkosh; three sons, Rick (Margaret) of Appleton, Roger (Diane) of Appleton and Randy of Oneida, WI; stepson Mark (Kathy) Molus, of Cynthiana, KY; stepdaughter, Lisa (John) Burke of Oshkosh; six grandchildren, Gina Molus of Lexington, KY, Patty (Cory) Grant of Kasson, MN, Sam (Paige) Neumueller of Johnson Creek, WI, Max Neumueller, Sophie Burke and Josie Burke of Oshkosh, as well as 6 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a step-brother, John Lyons of Appleton; two nieces, Jody Gruska of Milwaukee, WI and Michelle (Mark) Mezaros-Olson of Franklin, WI.



Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joanne Mezaros.



Funeral services will include a visitation at Lake View Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd. Oshkosh, on Friday, July 10, from noon to 2:00 pm . A private memorial service will follow.



The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the caring staff of Affinity Hospice.









