Shiocton - Roger Van Straten, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 7, 1926, the eldest son of Aloysius and Cecilia Van Straten. Roger was united in marriage to Geraldine Korth on June 18, 1952, and they were married for 61 years. She preceded him in death in 2013. He was a devoted family man, a proud WWII Navy veteran, and a loyal Union Steward for Teamsters for many years.

Roger was a life long member of St. Denis Catholic Church, Shiocton.

He is survived by three sons: Bruce; Dean (Tami); children, Trevor, Dylan, and Hunter; Kevin (Kim); children, Miranda (Jeff Collar), Jamee Lyn (Jan Slater), and Derek, and a daughter-in-law, Tonya Van Straten; children, Zachary (Ingrid) and Shane (Shelby); 11-great-grandchildren: Braden and Brent Collar, Tenlee, Toby, Mac and Cecilia Van Straten, Emersyn, Siena Slater and Morgan, Maddie and Maren Van Straten.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife and eldest son Steven.

Due to the current state-mandated regulations regarding social gatherings, a private family Mass of Christian burial will be held for Roger at St. Denis Catholic Church, Shiocton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 6 to May 10, 2020
