Roland Bernhagen
Roland Bernhagen, age 102 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Ashippun, WI on February 25, 1918, the son of the late Richard and Adela (Neitzel) Bernhagen. Roland married Margaret Piette on February 25, 1939 in Appleton, WI, she preceded him in death on September 11, 1940. Roland then married Rita Spaay on June 27, 1942, she preceded him in death on October 6, 2003. He worked for the Zwicker Knitting Mills until retirement.
Roland is survived by his children; Dr. William (Christine) Bernhagen of Mankato, MN; Carol Dean of Port Edwards, WI; Philip Bernhagen of Brookfield, WI; Mark Bernhagen of Cedarburg, WI; Kurt Bernhagen of Waupaca, WI; James Bernhagen of Waupaca, WI; Michael (Denise) Bernhagen of Madison, WI; Nine Grandchildren; Eight Great Grandchildren; also many other relatives and friends. Roland is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Margaret, 2nd wife, Rita, siblings; Irene (Herman) Schmitz, Gilbert (Marion) Bernhagen, Lila (John) Asmus, and George (Ruth) Bernhagen.
Due to the Covid-19, Private Mass will be held for the family at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca. Burial will follow at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery. Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020