Roland "Rollie" Hoskins
New London - Roland Nathan Hoskins, age 85, went to meet the loving arms of the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1934 in New London son of the late Albert and Rose (Finkel) Hoskins. Roland was the oldest of four children. On July 15, 1961, he married Judy Zingleman; they were married 57 years. Roland worked for Benson Insulators and was also a nurse's aid in Appleton.
He is survived by his wife Judy; daughter Deb (Art) Blank, sons, Dennis and Larry; two granddaughters, Amanda and Meagan, as well as Ann, Shelly and Heidi, who also called him Grandpa; a sister Gloria and a brother Richard. He will be dearly missed by his special cousin George Plowman and also cousins and many friends.
Roland is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Marie and a special grandma Laura Finkel, which he loved and spent much time with.
Funeral Mass for Roland will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and also again at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to special friend Kathy Reimer, the St. Joseph Residence staff, who cared for Roland the past 5 ½ years and also Heartland Hospice for all the care and concern they gave to him in his final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019