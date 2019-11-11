|
Rolla W. "Sandy" Sanders
Menasha - Rolla W. "SANDY" Sanders Age 87.
I slipped the surly bonds of earth on October 27, 2019 and am dancing the skies on laughter-silvered wings.
I was born July 26, 1932, son to Rolla W. Sanders, and Ruth (Barber) Sanders of Chicago Illinois.
I am a decorated Korean war veteran, upon my return from Korea I attended Embre-Riddle Aviation Academy in Miami Florida. After a few years of gaining flying experience I was hired on with the Flying Tiger Line based out of Chicago flying C-46 aircraft. I found myself jumping from one job to another flying different airplanes such as DC-4, and Lockheed Constellations, with many furloughs and an uncertain future, I decided to become an air traffic controller with O'Hare tower. At this point, with flying still in my veins, along comes Air Wisconsin Airlines, where I became part of the first pilot group known as the "dirty dozen." After my retirement in 1992, my recently deceased wife Sharon and I enjoyed our growing family of grandchildren and boating with friends and family. I've been a member of the Appleton Yacht Club since the late 1960s, and have enjoyed all of the special times we have all shared together. My life was truly grand!!
I am survived by three children: Wayde (Wendy) Sanders, Rodney (Karen) Sanders, and Stacy (Brad) Schmidt Five grandchildren: Ryan Sanders, Anna Sommers, Hayden (Brandon) Fitzgerald, Tate Sanders, and Shawn Schmidt And one great grandchild: Parker Sommers. I was preceded in death by my daughter Lisa Sanders and my wonderful wife Sharon Sanders.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday November 19 at Capitol Centre, at 6:00 P.M. 725 Capitol Dr. Appleton WI. 54914
