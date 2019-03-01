|
Rolland "Rollie" Genske
Menasha - Rolland Roy Genske, 74, of Menasha passed away on February 27, 2019. He was born August 8, 1944 a son of the late Edward and Carrie (Shepherd) Genske.
He attended Seymour High School and graduated in 1962. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army from 1962-1965.
Rolland worked at Gilbert Paper from 1965 until 2001 when Rolland and Gilbert Paper retired.
On April 13, 1974 he married Judy Lemerond, celebrating 44 years together.
Rollie loved playing cards with his friends from work and after moving to Briarwood he started playing cards with friends there. He also enjoyed cooking with his Briarwood friends. He also loved his job of helping Santa Clause for 40 years.
Rollie is survived by his wife, Judy; sisters: Lorraine Remmel, Doris Kettner, and Rosella Kettner; brother, Lee (Dianne) Genske; and also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. Rollie also had two other families, his AA family and his Briarwood Cottage family. He had enough love for all of them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Edward and Ann Lemerond; brothers: Lloyd, Marvin, and Merle Genske; sister, Arlene (Jack) Huse; brothers-in-law, Don Remmel, Merlin "Tobe" Kettner, Paul Kettner, and John Lemerond.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the memorial service at 3:00 pm with Mike Huff officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials that will be given to his favorite causes.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 1, 2019