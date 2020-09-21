1/1
Roly (Roland) Marotz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roly (Roland) Marotz

Larsen - Roly (Roland) Marotz also known as Dad, Grandpa, Strawberry Grandpa, Big Roly, and our personal favorite - "the guy eating potato salad out of the bowl over there" was born July 4th, 1945 in Mattoon, Wisconsin. Roly passed away Wednesday September 16th, 2020 at the age of 75. He was the son of Arthur and Viola Marotz. On September 16, 1967, Roly married the love of his life, Lois (Peterson). Together, Roly and his wife Otis raised three children.

Roly was a fun loving and caring man that was ready to give you his shirt off his back, finish your leftovers, watch a game, have a beer or just tell you how something should be done. Whatever it was, he always did it with a smile. Roly loved life, because he had everything that made life worth living.

Roly is survived by his wife Lois, son Roland (Pam) Marotz, daughters Brenda (Dean) Mohl and Jessica (Mark) Ennis. His grandchildren Amanda (Nick) Hudzinski, Alishia Marotz, Nick and Zach Mohl, Josh, Jeremiah, Matthew and Luke Ennis and great grandchildren Sophia, Addison and Russell James Hudzinski and Lillian Marotz. His brother, four sisters, the outlaws, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his partners in crime Ron, Jeff and Whaleman. He was proceeded in death by his parents Arthur and Viola Marotz. Dad-We-love-you.

A memorial service will be held on Friday September 25, 2020 at 4 pm at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday from 2 pm until the time of the service at 4 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to YOUR local first responders. Like Roly, they're committed to families too!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holly and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved