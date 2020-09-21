Roly (Roland) MarotzLarsen - Roly (Roland) Marotz also known as Dad, Grandpa, Strawberry Grandpa, Big Roly, and our personal favorite - "the guy eating potato salad out of the bowl over there" was born July 4th, 1945 in Mattoon, Wisconsin. Roly passed away Wednesday September 16th, 2020 at the age of 75. He was the son of Arthur and Viola Marotz. On September 16, 1967, Roly married the love of his life, Lois (Peterson). Together, Roly and his wife Otis raised three children.Roly was a fun loving and caring man that was ready to give you his shirt off his back, finish your leftovers, watch a game, have a beer or just tell you how something should be done. Whatever it was, he always did it with a smile. Roly loved life, because he had everything that made life worth living.Roly is survived by his wife Lois, son Roland (Pam) Marotz, daughters Brenda (Dean) Mohl and Jessica (Mark) Ennis. His grandchildren Amanda (Nick) Hudzinski, Alishia Marotz, Nick and Zach Mohl, Josh, Jeremiah, Matthew and Luke Ennis and great grandchildren Sophia, Addison and Russell James Hudzinski and Lillian Marotz. His brother, four sisters, the outlaws, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his partners in crime Ron, Jeff and Whaleman. He was proceeded in death by his parents Arthur and Viola Marotz. Dad-We-love-you.A memorial service will be held on Friday September 25, 2020 at 4 pm at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday from 2 pm until the time of the service at 4 pm at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, please donate to YOUR local first responders. Like Roly, they're committed to families too!