|
|
Roman A. Thiel
Marshfield - Roman Aloise Thiel, age 98, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Stoney River Assisted Living Facility in Marshfield. Roman was born in Sherwood, Wisconsin on January 1, 1922, the first son of John and Margaret Thiel.
Roman grew up in the Sherwood-St. John area of Wisconsin on the family farms. He attended Pulaski High School in Pulaski, WI. As a young man he moved to Milwaukee, WI, and married the former Mary Ann Dorn in June of 1942. He was trained as a diesel mechanic and drafted by the U.S. Army in late 1942 and assigned to the Field Artillery on an island off the coast of Portland, Maine. After discharge from the service he owned and operated Romeys Pure Oil Garage for a number of years. He moved on to employment at Outboard Marine Corporations Evinrude plant in Milwaukee, where he was employed as a service technician. He worked for Evinrude for 30 years. Roman loved to hunt and fish. The home at Holcombe was built in 1965 and first used as a weekend get-away and when Roman retired it became his permanent home. He has hunted and fished in Canada and the Western U.S. In 1992 he shot a trophy buck while on a hunting trip in Ohio. In the winter he would travel to Florida to winter with his daughter and enjoyed saltwater fishing. He was active in the Holcombe Community Senior Citizens Club and always was ready to give a helping hand to a neighbor. Hobbies included reading, plying cards, repairing outboard motors and working in the yard. He loved animals feeding the ducks and birds. When he was in his 80's he spent ten years as Mall Santa Clause. He loved children, and newborn babies were his favorites. In 2016, he sold his home and moved to Marshfield to reside with his daughter who had returned to Wisconsin. In August of 2019, he moved to Stoney River Assisted Living.
Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Dorothy (Dottie) Ann (Thiel) Liesen, friend, JoAnn Nevin and his furry friend Belle. He is also survived by nieces and nephews in Wisconsin and Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Ann (Dorn), a daughter, Mary Ann, a son Joseph, three sisters and two brothers and his beloved Doberman dog, Karmen.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Stoney River Assisted Living for their care and support.
Because of the COVID Pandemic, a memorial service for Roman is being planned for mid-September of this year. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, P.O. Box 147, Marshfield, WI 54449.
For your convenience, online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 8 to May 11, 2020