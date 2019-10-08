|
Roman H. Gregorius
Appleton - Roman H. Gregorius, 89, of Appleton passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on March 10, 1930, to the late Andrew and Rose (Phillipi) Gregorius. Roman was united in marriage to Patricia Geenen on August 31, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, together they spent 45 wonderful years. He started his sales career at Neenah Paper, moving to Universal Paper retiring in 1992. Roman was fond of golfing, bowling and playing the slots at the casino. He enjoyed playing Sheepshead and Bingo, never missing the games at the Appleton Retirement Community.
Roman is survived by his daughter Lynne Gregorius, granddaughter Caitlin James, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Roman was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, a son Mark, siblings Norbert, Herbert, Roger, Josetta, Andrew and Cyril Gregorius.
The funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00AM at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2331 E. Lourdes St. with Fr. Joseph E. Dorner and Fr. Bill Swichtenberg officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church.
The family of Roman would like to thank the staff at the Appleton Retirement Community as well as the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital 4th floor for their wonderful care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019