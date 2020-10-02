Romelda "Millie" WirthAppleton - 92, Appleton, passed away at home with her loving daughters, relatives and friends comforting her on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She arrived in heaven that day to celebrate her oldest brother Earlin's birthday and joined her parents and brothers to complete their heavenly family. She was born on June 15, 1928 at the family farm in the Town of Center, to the late William and Emma (Schultz) Ashman. She was united in marriage to Edward H. Wirth on June 3, 1950. Millie was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She also loved to cook, garden, do craft projects, sew and can. She was a faithful member of St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church along with her daughters for many years. She also taught Sunday school for 18 years.Romelda is survived by her daughters: Marlene Wirth and Cindy Wirth both of Appleton. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews, a sister-in-law, Marian Ashman and many dear friends.Millie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward in 1982; three brothers: Earlin (Dorothy) Ashman, Raymond (Marian) Ashman and Eldo Ashman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jack (Dorothy) Donnermayer and Melvin (Vivian) Rohloff; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Alfred and Elsie (Porath) Wirth.Private family Funeral Services for Romelda will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Appleton with Rev. David Olson and Rev. Thomas Mielke officiating. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. There will be a live streaming of the service by the church on their Facebook page on Wednesday.