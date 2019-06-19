Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Community Bible Church,
402 W. Forest St,
Black Creek, WI
Memorial service
Following Services
Community Bible Church,
402 W. Forest St,
Black Creek, WI
Seymour - Ron Hartlaben, 59, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 peacefully with his family by his side. He was born December 28, 1959 son of LeRoy and Lois (Volkman) Hartlaben.

Ron was an encouraging, upbeat presence, who felt he had a greater purpose in life. Ron felt his journey through life was the will of the Lord and he fulfilled it to the best of his ability. Ron's wood craftsmanship touched the lives of many. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling. Being outdoors, brought Ron peace.

Ron is survived by his parents, LeRoy and Lois Hartlaben; siblings: Gary Hartlaben, Pete (Sharel) Hartlaben, Randy "Chouse" Hartlaben, Barb (Randy) Schmidt, Steve (Sheila) Hartlaben, Karen (Pat) Van Lanen, Chris (Rick) Stedl, Kathy (Paul) Dollhopf; brother-in-law, Harold Shepard, Jr. He is further survived by nieces and nephews: Amie (Dale) Olson, Craig Hartlaben and Megan, Todd (Nicole) Hartlaben, Jake (Mandy) Hartlaben, Wes Hartlaben and Sarah, Mike (Heather) Shepard, Morgan (Troy) Diburgo, Courtney (Dan) Gillespie, Colleen (Jesse) Kersten, Kyle (Jessica) Schmidt, Sara (Jordan) Fischer, Stacy (Cory) Bohm, Jenny (Jeff) VanDeHei, Kelly (Alex) Hill, Eric (Alli) Mullen, Clayton Van Lanen, Matthew Stedl and Amber, Mariah Stedl and Brad; 34 great nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by grandparents, Harold and Mildred Volkman, Wesley and Elizabeth Hartleben; a brother, Thomas Hartlaben; sister, Bette Shepard; great-nephew Levi Shepard.

Visitation will be from 2-4 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Community Bible Church, 402 W. Forest St, Black Creek with memorial service to follow, Pastor Levi Rocke and Bernard Ferguson officiating.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 19, 2019
