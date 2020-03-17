|
Ron Pope
Greenville - Ron Pope of the Town of Greenville, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020 at Thedacare Regional Medical Center -Appleton. Ron was born December 25, 1946 in Waupaca to Stuart and Lillian Pope. He graduated from Waupaca High School and served in the U.S. Army for three years. He later graduated with honors from UW-Oshkosh College of Nursing with a bachelor's degree and became an RN and worked at various area nursing homes throughout his career.
He is survived by life long friends, Dick Swedesky and Rhonda Kluessendorf, his sisters, Phyllis Shidell of Iola and Shirley Stiebs of Waupaca and Jane Nelson of Manawa, as well as other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Audrey Pope and Lorraine Mohr and dogs Trapper, Pancho, Pedro and cats Mindy, Cali and Luci-fur, his dear companions. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the future. We would appreciate any contributions you can make in Ron's name to animal charities.
Ron was smart, funny and would do anything for a friend. We will miss you, Ron. Life will never be the same again. RIP, dear friend, until we met again. We love you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020