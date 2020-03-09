|
Ronald A. Sclichte
Menasha - Ronald Alexander Schlichte, age 80, died peacefully from natural causes on Friday, February 28 with his daughter Cindy and nephew Richard by his side. He was born July 7, 1939 in Wausau, Wisconsin, son of the late Francis and Cecilia (King) Schlichte. On May 29, 1965 Ron married Suzanne S. Leo at Holy Name Catholic Church in Wausau with Ron's uncle, Father Norbert King, officiating. Their marriage endured 49 wonderful years during which they were blessed with one daughter. Sue preceded Ron in death on June 10, 2014.
Working as an Air Force medic, Ron proudly served his country from 1957 to 1961. He could often be found giving immunizations, putting in and taking out sutures, or delivering babies. While in Germany, he took advantage of his free time and traveled across Europe despite his limited budget. After the Air Force, Ron returned to Menasha and started a dental lab with his twin, Don. The brothers catered to the needs of many dentists in the Fox Valley. In the late 80's, a local paper mill offered to purchase the dental lab property, so Ron and Don decided to hang up their tools. After that, Ron worked for many years as a rural carrier for the U.S. Post Office, where he enjoyed meeting people and making new friends.
In his free time, Ron was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed deer hunting and all types of fishing with his twin and many close friends. Whenever he could, he spent weekends on his boat catching his limit. For many years, he bowled in a men's league and a couple's league with Sue. He also liked to play cards —from cribbage to sheepshead—with friends and in tournaments. Ron loved to travel and shared his love with his family. They drove all over the United States. However, Ron's most memorable trips were to Alaska and to New Zealand with Cindy and her husband, Alex. In New Zealand, Ron met Alex's grandparents and extended family. For most of his adult life, he was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Menasha, but Ron later joined St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Neenah.
Above all, Ron loved being a grandfather to his granddaughters Lily and Fiona who affectionately knew him as Papa. When they were little, he relished purchasing toys their parents would never buy them. He never forgot a holiday and always sent the girls a card with some spending money. Most of all he valued their higher education and contributed yearly to their college fund.
Some might describe Ron as feisty, but he will mostly be remembered for his big heart, and his infectious laugh, and warm smile. Ron will be deeply missed by his loving daughter, Cindy Schlichte (husband Alex Wong), of Madison; his adored granddaughters, Lily and Fiona Wong; sister, Dorothy Rothe, Neenah; brothers Robert Schlichte, Neenah, and Donald (Jan) Schlichte, Neenah; siblings-in-law, Jack (Gloria) Leo, Spring Valley, WI, and Barb Leo, Suamico as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers-in-law, Lee Rothe and Tom Leo.
Funeral Mass for Ron will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church (900 Geiger St., Neenah) with Father Bob Kollath officiating. Friends will be received at the church at 10:00 a.m. prior to Mass. Military Honors will follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's name may be given to ThedaCare Hospice at https://www.thedacare.org/Getting-Involved/Donations.aspx.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to the hospice staff at ThedaCare and Cherry Meadows for their compassionate, tender care that Ron so greatly deserved. Thank you Heidi, Jeannie, Melissa, Bobby, Todd, Jim, Alysha, Aimie, Ellen, Lynn, Dr Turk and others that we didn't have the pleasure to meet.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 9 to Mar. 22, 2020