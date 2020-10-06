Ronald A. Tummett
Menasha - Ronald A. Tummett, age 82 passed away on Monday, Oct.5, at his home with his daughters by his side. Ron was born on Jan.18, 1938 to Carl & Leona Tummett. He was a lifelong resident of Menasha. Ron was united in marriage to Judith Knoedler on Sept. 12, 1959. They had 37 years together before she preceded him in death in 1996.
Ron worked at George Banta Co. as a pressman until his retirement at the age of 59.
Ron is survived by his four beautiful daughters: Sue (Mark) Tennessen, Barb (Mike) Schierl), Laura (Bucket) Nelson, Jill (Chris) Kargus-Kania.
Grandchildren: Jacob (Katie) Tennessen (Haley, Amber, Riley); Andy (Ashley) Tennessen (Emery, Mallory, Nolan); Joe (Lyndsey) Schierl (Lauren, Emily); Becky (Justin) Smith (Theodore); Brian(Reegan) Kargus (Baby Kargus due in November); Amy (Nick) Paul, Bo Nelson (special friend Madison).
He is further survived by his twin brothers Tom (Iva) Tummett, Jerry (Sally) Tummett, In-Laws Dick Knoedler (Kathy Barnes), Gary (Jan) Seymour, Kris (Jim) LaSalle, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend Diane Muggenthaler.
Precedeng Ron in death were his wife Judy, son in-law David Kargus, his parents Carl & Leona Tummett, In-laws Elmer & Marcella Knoedler, sister Jan Sipin, and sister in-law Mary Seymour.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 516 De Pere Street in Menasha with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Saturday before the service from 10:00am to 11:00am. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery of Menasha. . Wichmann Funeral Homes, Laemmrich Chapel is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Please remember to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The girls wish to Thank Mary B. (Hospice Nurse) for all the patience, support and care she gave to them and also to Ron.