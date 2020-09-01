1/1
Ronald C. "Ron" Sternagel
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Ron" C. Sternagel

Appleton - Passed away at his home with his family at his side on Monday September 1st, 2020 at the age of 87 after a brief illness. Ron was born in Appleton on February 22, 1933 to Otto and Milda (Guetschow-Horn) Sternagel. He graduated from Appleton West High School in 1951 and the attended Lawrence College for one year, after which he returned to his summer job at Fox Tractor. He remained at Fox Tractor until the company closed in 1986. Ron then worked a furniture refinishing shop before his retirement.

Ron discovered his wonderful wife, Marilyn Dalum, in Caroline, WI, and they were joined in marriage on August 20, 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three energetic boys whom they loved dearly. Through the years, Ron enjoyed building model airplanes, chemistry, old cars and stock cars, fixing things and good music. Ron had many good times with his sons, good friends, and relatives while hunting and fishing in the northwoods.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Marilyn, sons Andrew J. (fiancé Dena Neuman) Sternagel and Tony P. (Tori) Sternagel, grandchildren Megan, Hannah, Tyler, and Joseph Sternagel and Skylar Cornell, sister-in-law Vivian (William) Riedel, and many nieces and nephews.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, son Joseph, brother Rueben Horn, sisters Enid (Alvin) Schabow, LaVerne (Alton) Mantei, and Ellen (Eugene) Sedo, and sister-in-law Nancy Dalum.

Ron was a lifetime member of First English Lutheran Church. Ron was baptized and confirmed there and sang in the choir for many years.

The memorial visitation for Ron will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street on Friday, September 4th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Private funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church. Private interment at Riverside Cemetery. To share a memory of Ron please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved