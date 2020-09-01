Ronald "Ron" C. Sternagel
Appleton - Passed away at his home with his family at his side on Monday September 1st, 2020 at the age of 87 after a brief illness. Ron was born in Appleton on February 22, 1933 to Otto and Milda (Guetschow-Horn) Sternagel. He graduated from Appleton West High School in 1951 and the attended Lawrence College for one year, after which he returned to his summer job at Fox Tractor. He remained at Fox Tractor until the company closed in 1986. Ron then worked a furniture refinishing shop before his retirement.
Ron discovered his wonderful wife, Marilyn Dalum, in Caroline, WI, and they were joined in marriage on August 20, 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three energetic boys whom they loved dearly. Through the years, Ron enjoyed building model airplanes, chemistry, old cars and stock cars, fixing things and good music. Ron had many good times with his sons, good friends, and relatives while hunting and fishing in the northwoods.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Marilyn, sons Andrew J. (fiancé Dena Neuman) Sternagel and Tony P. (Tori) Sternagel, grandchildren Megan, Hannah, Tyler, and Joseph Sternagel and Skylar Cornell, sister-in-law Vivian (William) Riedel, and many nieces and nephews.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, son Joseph, brother Rueben Horn, sisters Enid (Alvin) Schabow, LaVerne (Alton) Mantei, and Ellen (Eugene) Sedo, and sister-in-law Nancy Dalum.
Ron was a lifetime member of First English Lutheran Church. Ron was baptized and confirmed there and sang in the choir for many years.
The memorial visitation for Ron will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street on Friday, September 4th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Private funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church. Private interment at Riverside Cemetery. To share a memory of Ron please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com