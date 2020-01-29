|
Ronald C. Voight
Shiocton - Ronald Carl Voight, age 87, of Shiocton, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at ThedaCare Hospital in Appleton. He was born on September 25, 1932 in the Town of Ellington son of the late Leonard and Leona (Sykes) Voight. On November 7, 1953, he was united in marriage to Barbara Liesch at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stephensville. She preceded him in death on December 23, 1997. Ron farmed for most of his life in the Town of Ellington. After he retired from farming, Ron worked at the John Deere dealership in Hortonville for 5 years. He also stayed active cash cropping. Ron was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stephensville.
Ron is survived by his children: Rick (Brenda) Voight, Bill (Dawn) Voight, Dan (Judy) Voight and Lisa Schulte; grandchildren, Craig (Lori) Voight, Kevin (Kate) Voight, Kelly (Jay) Coenen, Stefanie (Chris) O'Sullivan, Dylan Voight, Waylon (Grayce) Cornell, Travis (Jazz) Cornell, Brittany Voight, Mykenna Schulte and Emma Schulte; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Stanley (Marian) Voight and Elaine Wunderlich and sister-in-law, Mary Liesch. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by three infant siblings; son-in-law, Ron Schulte and brothers-in-law, Keith "Bud" Wunderlich and Tom Liesch.
The Christian Funeral for Ron will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stephensville with Rev. Joel Lillo officiating. Burial will be in Ellington Union Cemetery. A visitation for Ron will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020