Services
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
N5645 State Rd 76
Shiocton, WI 54170
(920) 986-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Voight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald C. Voight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald C. Voight Obituary
Ronald C. Voight

Shiocton - Ronald Carl Voight, age 87, of Shiocton, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at ThedaCare Hospital in Appleton. He was born on September 25, 1932 in the Town of Ellington son of the late Leonard and Leona (Sykes) Voight. On November 7, 1953, he was united in marriage to Barbara Liesch at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stephensville. She preceded him in death on December 23, 1997. Ron farmed for most of his life in the Town of Ellington. After he retired from farming, Ron worked at the John Deere dealership in Hortonville for 5 years. He also stayed active cash cropping. Ron was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stephensville.

Ron is survived by his children: Rick (Brenda) Voight, Bill (Dawn) Voight, Dan (Judy) Voight and Lisa Schulte; grandchildren, Craig (Lori) Voight, Kevin (Kate) Voight, Kelly (Jay) Coenen, Stefanie (Chris) O'Sullivan, Dylan Voight, Waylon (Grayce) Cornell, Travis (Jazz) Cornell, Brittany Voight, Mykenna Schulte and Emma Schulte; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Stanley (Marian) Voight and Elaine Wunderlich and sister-in-law, Mary Liesch. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by three infant siblings; son-in-law, Ron Schulte and brothers-in-law, Keith "Bud" Wunderlich and Tom Liesch.

The Christian Funeral for Ron will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stephensville with Rev. Joel Lillo officiating. Burial will be in Ellington Union Cemetery. A visitation for Ron will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent