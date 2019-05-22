Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
528 2nd Street
Menasha, WI
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
528 2nd Street
Menasha, WI
Menasha - Ronald (Bud) Neal Coopman, age 85, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, May 18th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 15th, 1933, son of the late Richard and Evelyn Coopman. He married the love of his life, Delores "Lory" Manderfield on October 15th, 1953.

Ronald was employed with American Can Company for 42 years retiring in 1993. He served in the US Army for two years. Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and was fortunate to take part in The Old Glory Honor Flight. He was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and baseball) graduating in 1951 from St. Mary's High School, Menasha. Ron was inducted into St. Mary's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. He enjoyed playing industrial league softball during the summer and couples bowling during the winter. Ron was an average (avid) fisherman, and he & Lory spent many summers on their pontoon. He enjoyed playing cribbage with his children and grandchildren; and was a loyal Packers and Brewers Fan. Ron loved to watch his grandchildren and great grandchildren perform in school activities, and sporting events. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Parish, Menasha.

Ronald is survived by his wife Lory Coopman, and their five children: Michele (Dan) Walbrun, David (Patti) Coopman, Steven (Julie) Coopman, Denice (Bob) O'Connell, Amy (Tom) Maertz; 14 grandchildren: Tina (Tony) Bednar, Jessica (Rob) Krueger, Sarah Walbrun, Matthew (Rochelle) Coopman, Alex (Jen) Coopman, Eric (Jamie) Coopman, Alan (Fiona) Coopman, Kyle (Ashley) Coopman, Kevin (Rebecca) O'Connell, Jason (Becki) O'Connell, Brian (Morgan) O'Connell, Nicole (Kyle Voltz) Brown, Andrew Brown, Spencer Brown; 14 great grandchildren; and siblings: Michael (Peggy) Coopman and Rosane Coopman.

He is also survived by in-laws: Jerry & Dorothy Manderfield, Dennis & Lois Manderfield, Terry Roeder, Marion Steffens, and Inez & Richard Rabideau.

Ronald was preceded in death by siblings: Kenny, Richard, and Lois Schuerle; brother-in-law: Ronald Schuerle; sister-in-law Marilyn Manderfield; son-in-law: Joseph W. Brown; and father & mother-in-law: Frank and Marie Manderfield.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, Mary 24, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church,

528 2nd Street, Menasha, with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:30am - 11:30am. Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family.

The Coopman Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital - Appleton for all the loving care given to Ron.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 22, 2019
