Ronald D. Pahl
Kaukauna - Ronald Pahl, 75, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 at his home.
Ron was born November 20, 1943 to Benjamin and Marie (Hurst) Pahl.
Ron enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, and playing his Guitar with his cousins until his many health issues took away these pleasures. His quick wit and sense of humor was known to all, as well as his stubbornness. He had a heart of gold and your wish was his command. Did I mention his stubbornness?
Ron worked at Thilmany for many years and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was also a member of the Army Reserves.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Kimberlee Walton, granddaughter, Kiara Walton, whom he loved very much; along with his best friend and former wife, Bets.
He is also survived by his sisters and brothers; Sharon Hoffmann (Bob), Duane (Joan) Pahl, Joann Hamilton (Chuck) and Bruce Pahl. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thank you to Jim Braam for being such a kind and caring neighbor to Ron. Also, thank you to Sue for your friendship and kindness over the years.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna, WI formerly Boettcher Funeral Home, with a short prayer service to follow. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established. Ron will be cremated at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 11, 2019