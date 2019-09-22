|
Ronald D. Wisniewski
Neenah - Ronald D. Wisniewski passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Chicago, IL and moved to Upper Michigan at a young age. He was the son of Louise Harp and Paul Wisniewski. He married LaVerne (Adams) Wisniewski on September 13, 1952 in Nadeau, Michigan. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force. After serving four years he and his family moved from Boise, Idaho to Neenah, Wisconsin and began work at Bergstrom Paper Company for 13 years, and then with Kimberly Clark until his retirement.
Ron loved his place in Iola, WI where he would enjoy hunting, fishing, and cutting firewood. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed the brat fry fund raising events at local businesses. Ron was a long time member of St. Gabriel Parish. He was a very accomplished wood carver. As a member of Wisconsin Wood Chippers, Ron won many ribbons at shows with his carvings. He became an avid stationary bicyclist after the diagnosis of Parkinson Disease in his battle with it.
Ron is survived by his wife, LaVerne; daughter, Becky (Russ) Woldt; son, Rick (Lori); four grandchildren: Kim (Jason) Trader, Andy (Kristi-or as Ron would call her, Krissie) Woldt, Amy, and Abby Wisniewski; four great grandchildren: Jayden and Addilyn Woldt, Ramsey and Jonah Trader; his beloved dog Buffy and grand dogs; Josie and Gracie.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, in laws, and brother-in-law, Alton Adams.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. For online condolences please visit www.kesslerfh.com.
A very special thanks to the wonderful, loving staff in Emerald Ct. at the Valley VNA, the Hospice nurses Lorraine, Amber and CNA Kathy for their loving care and comfort to Ron.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019