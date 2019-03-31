Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hornes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Hornes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald E. Hornes Obituary
Ronald E. Hornes

Appleton - Ronald E. Hornes, 81, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Ron is survived by his wife Marie; 4 sons: Crawford (Ann Marie) Hornes, Craig Hornes, Chris (Jody) Hornes, John (Kay) Hornes; 8 grandchildren: Sharon, Angie, Danielle, Shane, Tawny, Christopher, Jenny and Nick. Further survived by his stepbrother Gary Eckhart and stepsister Linda Menzel; 6 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Per Ron's wishes, no services will be held.

Simply Cremation in Green Bay is serving Ron's family. Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a memory.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now