Ronald E. Hornes
Appleton - Ronald E. Hornes, 81, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Ron is survived by his wife Marie; 4 sons: Crawford (Ann Marie) Hornes, Craig Hornes, Chris (Jody) Hornes, John (Kay) Hornes; 8 grandchildren: Sharon, Angie, Danielle, Shane, Tawny, Christopher, Jenny and Nick. Further survived by his stepbrother Gary Eckhart and stepsister Linda Menzel; 6 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Per Ron's wishes, no services will be held.
Simply Cremation in Green Bay is serving Ron's family. Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a memory.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019