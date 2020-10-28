Ronald E. Veara
Ronald E. Veara entered eternal life on October 22, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on July 6, 1924 to Shelby and Edna Veara. Ron joined the Air Force in 1942 where he served in the 4th Bombardment Wing, 3rd Air Division, Eighth Air Force in WWII. He was stationed in England and Belgium. He eventually returned to Chicago to pursue a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Illinois. He enjoyed attending Chicago Cubs games and piloting small planes around the Chicago area.
In 1955, Ron met and married the love of his live, Irene Ellen Hammerstrom. Together, they adopted three children. The family moved to Appleton, Wisconsin where they remained until Ron's retirement in 1986 when they moved to Sun City West, Arizona.
After retiring, Ron was spent a lot of days on the golf course perfecting his golf swing, including 7 hole-in-ones. In his later years, Ron loved being the armchair coach for many different sports including his beloved Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Cubs. Known as Grandpa Ronner, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his son, Brian (Cindy) Veara and daughter, Lori Fitzgerald (Scott McCoy). He also has three grandchildren: Erin (Kyle) Johnson, Brad Veara (Amanda Helt), Lindsay (Andy) Hoyle. And two great-grandchildren: Cadence and Drake Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Ellen, and son Glen.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley: https://www.hov.org/donate/
or Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Sun City West, AZ: http://www.lolaz.org/donate