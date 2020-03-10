|
Ronald E. Verhagen
Grand Chute - Ronald E. Verhagen, formerly of Appleton, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Appleton to the late Eugene and Rita (Lozano) Verhagen. Ron married Lynn Weyenberg on September 6, 1969 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Little Chute and they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. He was an Air Force veteran that served form 1967-71. Together, Ron and his son took part in the Old Glory Honor Flight on October 23, 2019. Ronald worked as a policeman for the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, retiring in 1998. He also taught in the Police Science Department at Fox Valley Technical College and was head of security there. He then worked for Bellin Hospital and NM Expedited. Ron's life was his work, which didn't leave a lot of time for hobbies, but he and Lynn traveled to Mexico each winter for 18 years.
Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn; sons: Rob (Terri) Verhagen, Little Chute; Peter (Kevin Tompkins) Verhagen, West St. Paul; grandchildren: Kayla (fiancé Ryan Yonekura) and Alica Verhagen; great grandchildren: Bentley, Alister, Jackson and Paisley (due in July); siblings: Linda (Jim) Allen, Diane (Bill) Murphy, and Lou (Laurie) Verhagen; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Jim) Ourada. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ron will be laid to rest privately at Highland Memorial Park. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020