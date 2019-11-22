Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve
4815 N. Lynndale Drive
Appleton, WI
Resources
Ronald Eugene Thyssen


1937 - 2019
Ronald Eugene Thyssen Obituary
Ronald Eugene Thyssen

Appleton - July 4, 1937 - November 20, 2019

Ronald "Ron" Thyssen traveled the road to heaven on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He joined his father George, mother Harriet, and sisters Donna and Mary. He leaves behind Dutch, his wife and dearest friend for more than 65 years, loving sisters Sally (Bob), Patt (Dan), and Marjorie (Dave), as well as his beloved daughters Karen (Pete), Kay (Mark), Kim (Randy), and Kristy (Bruce). He is the proud grandpa to 17 adoring grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Please join us for a celebratory open house in honor of Ron's life from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve located at 4815 N. Lynndale Drive, Appleton, WI, 54913. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Ron's name.

Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you wake in the morning hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circling flight, I am the soft starlight at night. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die. - Mary Frye

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Remember
