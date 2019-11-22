|
|
Ronald Eugene Thyssen
Appleton - July 4, 1937 - November 20, 2019
Ronald "Ron" Thyssen traveled the road to heaven on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He joined his father George, mother Harriet, and sisters Donna and Mary. He leaves behind Dutch, his wife and dearest friend for more than 65 years, loving sisters Sally (Bob), Patt (Dan), and Marjorie (Dave), as well as his beloved daughters Karen (Pete), Kay (Mark), Kim (Randy), and Kristy (Bruce). He is the proud grandpa to 17 adoring grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Please join us for a celebratory open house in honor of Ron's life from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve located at 4815 N. Lynndale Drive, Appleton, WI, 54913. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Ron's name.
Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you wake in the morning hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circling flight, I am the soft starlight at night. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die. - Mary Frye
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019