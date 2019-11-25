|
Ronald F. Cloninger
Weyauwega - Ronald "Ron" F. Cloninger, age 60, of Weyauwega, passed away after a long, courageous battle against cancer in the comfort of his own home on Sunday November 24, 2019. He was a graduate of Brookfield Central High School in 1978 and shortly thereafter started to work as a diesel mechanic for Weyauwega Milk Products (Trega Foods, Agropur) where he worked for 40 years. He married the love of his life Lori Ann (Bowe) Cloninger on June 21, 1980. Together they celebrated 39 years of marriage. They had two children, Daniel Cloninger and Katherine Miller. Ron enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, shooting chippies, and fishing the Wolf River and Lake Poygan. He also enjoyed camping with his family at Lake Chippewa Campground every summer the last 22 years. He could also mix a mean Brandy Old Fashioned.
He is survived by his wife Lori, his son Dan (Betsy) and their children, Kaylee and Aaron, Neenah; his daughter Katherine (Seth) Miller, daughter Briella, Fremont. He is also survived by several sisters- in- law, brothers- in- law, and several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by many other friends, and his special dog Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold, his mother, Margaret, his brother Dale Cloninger, his father- in- law John "Red" Bowe and his mother- in- law Margaret Bowe.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ThedaCare Oncology Team, Dr. Weiss and Stefanie Zuleger APNP, and the Hospice Team, Dr. Spencer, Sarah RN and Joanna RN. The family would also like to thank all of our friends and loved ones that have visited and prayed during his difficult battle against cancer.
A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega with a brief memorial service to follow. Memorials will be directed to the Salvation Army, Walleyes for Tomorrow, and the Fremont Area Law Enforcement Children's Fishing Tournament.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019