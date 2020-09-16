Ronald G. DiedrickKaukauna - Ron G. Diedrick, age 87, passed away on September 13, 2020. Ron was born in Green Bay on August 30, 1933, son of the late Richard and Margaret (Maes) Diedrick. On November 3, 1951, Ron married Joan Coenen, and together they shared 65 years of marriage before her passing in 2017.Ron retired as a vice president of Lakeview Credit Union. He and Joan were very generous to many different local organizations throughout the years. Together they also loved to travel and certainly spoil the grandchildren. Ron was an avid Packers fan and also enjoyed watching the Brewers. He was a very active member of the Kaukauna Lions Club, serving in many different roles during his 46 years as a Lion. Above all, Ron loved his family and spending time with the grandchildren.Ron is survived by his two sons: Pete Diedrick (Scott Roberts) and Jay (Amy) Diedrick; four grandchildren: Sarah (Gary) Krueger, Lindsey (Chris) Strickland, Alex Diedrick and Jayna Diedrick (special friend, Zach Peper); six great-grandchildren: Hannah, Abbi and Chloe Krueger and Sammy, Levi, and Lily Strickland. Ron is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law: Dot Schmidt (Bill Vanderloop), Jack (Judy) Coenen and Ruth Coenen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan; son, Michael Diedrick; sister, Beverly (Marv) Wery; brothers and sisters-in-law: Rosie (Hank) Kuchelmeister, Ralph "Tuffy" Coenen and Al Schmidt.A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.The Diedrick family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the 8th floor at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton for the love and compassion you showed Ron during his short stay there."Dad, you were a great teacher. We love you." -JayThank you Dad for your compassion and generosity toward us and others. You made the world a better place. We have another angel watching over us. Love you Dad, Pete.