Ronald G. Welch
Kaukauna - Ronald G. Welch, age 81, of Kaukauna, passed away surrounded by members of his family on March 2, 2019. He was born in Oneida on October 15, 1937, son of the late Lloyd and Cordella (Weyenberg) Welch. On July 15, 1961, Ron married Carol Fens at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kaukauna. He worked as an accountant for Kaukauna Utilities for many years before his retirement. Ron enjoyed volunteering at the concession stands for the softball leagues in Kaukauna. He also enjoyed traveling, with his favorite trip being to Ireland that he took with his sons, Bob and Dave. Ron truly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his children: Robert (Laura) Welch, Naperville, IL, Kenlynn (Brian) Sweetalla, Kaukauna, Charles (Nicole) Welch, Norwood, PA, Jack (Mary) Welch, Darboy, and Jaclynn (Joshua) Hanges, Appleton; grandchildren: Brenton and Shayna Welch, Stephanie and Stacy Sweetalla, Chelse, Bailey, Kali and Bryce Welch, McKenzie and Jenna Welch, Shjon and Lain Hanges and Dallas Hess; great grandchild: Alaya Collins; siblings: Pat (Don) Schuh, Cal (Pat) Welch and Bill (Mary Ann) Welch; brothers and sisters-in-law: Geno Fahrbach, Roger Fens and Janice Smith; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol; parents, Lloyd and Cordella Welch; sons: David Welch and Brian Welch; a sister, Myrna Fahrbach; sister-in-law, Diane Fens; brother-in-law, Corky Smith and Carol's parents, Edward and Beatrice Fens.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, (the former Boettcher Funeral Home) 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Home Assisted Living for all the care and love they provided for him over the last two years. They would also like to thank Jessica and the Compassus Hospice team for always being there for him and the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019