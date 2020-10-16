Rev. Ronald H. Smith, O.F.M., Cap.
Appleton, Wisconsin - Fr. Ronald H. Smith, O.F.M., Capuchin, friar and priest, died on October 14, 2020, at the age of 83, after suffering from cancer for several years.
Ron was born in Freedom, WI, the son of Elmer and Dorothy (Van Hoof) Smith on October 3, 1937. He professed vows to the Capuchin Franciscans-Province of St. Joseph in 1957, and was ordained in 1964. After leaving the order in 1995, Ron re-entered the order in 2006, and was perpetually professed in 2009. Prior to his dispensation from the Capuchin Order, Ron served as Provincial Minister from 1978-1984. He served on the faculty of St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary WI from 1966-1977; director of the mission in Montana: 1977-78; retreat ministry: 1986-1995; Faculty at SLS: 2006-2017. He retired from ministry in 2017.
Fr. Ron is survived by 6 siblings, Bob of Madison, WI, Jack (Ruth Ann) of Freedom, WI, Bill (Nancy) of Raleigh, NC, Betty (Dave) Gritt of Mequon, WI, Carole (Tom) Barnum of River Hills, WI and Barbara (Tom) Hazinski of River Forest, IL; many nieces and nephews; dear friends; and his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for many years.
In addition to his parents, Fr. Ron was preceded in death by his sister-in-law "Biby" Gubler Casey.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Fr. Ron at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 404 Lawrence St., Appleton, WI, 54911. Family and friends may visit at the church from 8 AM to the time of mass, which may be viewed via Livestream by visiting wichmannfuneralhomes.com
on the day of the mass. Interment will follow at 2 PM in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mt. Calvary, WI.
The family would like to thank all the staff and friars at both St. Fidelis Friary and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of their brother, Fr. Ron.
