Ronald J. Busse
Kaukauna - Ronald J. Busse, 77 died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home following a courageous battle with cancer and heart disease. Ron was born on August 20, 1942 to the late Olive and Gilbert Busse. Ron was a 1960 Kaukauna High School graduate. He served 4 years in the US Navy. On June 10, 1961 he married Susan Vils. Ron worked at Thilmany Pulp and Paper for 39 years until his retirement.
Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan, their children, Joseph, James and John, grandchildren; Drew and Riley Busse, Landon Opsteen and Hailey Van Hammond, five sisters; Janet Weyenberg, Appleton, Kay Busse, Appleton, Mary (Gary) Hooyman, Westfield, Debbie DeLeeuw, Kaukauna, and a brother Keith (Gail) Bussse, Kaukauna, sisters-in-law Carol Busse and Pat Ravideau and a brother-in-law Tom (Pam) Vils, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law a brother Richard Busse and brothers-in-law; Dennis Weyenberg, and Mark Deleeuw, and Paul Rabideau.
Due to the current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 14 to May 17, 2020