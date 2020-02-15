Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. "Frog" West


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. "Frog" West Obituary
Ronald "Frog" J. West

Wausau - Ronald "Frog" J. West, 75, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 6, 1945 in Waterman, Illinois, son of the late Lurid "Stub" and Phyllis (Jessey) West. On March 23, 1976 he married Beth Manske in Wausau. She survives.

Ronald served his country in the United States Army and worked many years as a custodian for the Wausau School System. Frog loved hunting, fishing and going to their cabin in the woods. He was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed making wooden toy cars and trucks.

Survivors include his wife, Beth West, Wausau; sister, Esther West, Pearson; twin brother, Donald (Pat) West, Amherst Junction; brothers-in-law, Danial (Barbara) Hermans, Town of Menasha, Bob (Vicki) Hermans, Grand Chute, Edward "Scott" (Betty) Manaske, Neenah, and Thomas (Bonnie) Manske, Grand Chute; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Pat) Manske-O'Connor, Oshkosh and Susan (Randy) Blair, Appleton; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Warner West and a brother-in-law, John Manske.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Burial will be in Pearson Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent