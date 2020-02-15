|
Ronald "Frog" J. West
Wausau - Ronald "Frog" J. West, 75, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 6, 1945 in Waterman, Illinois, son of the late Lurid "Stub" and Phyllis (Jessey) West. On March 23, 1976 he married Beth Manske in Wausau. She survives.
Ronald served his country in the United States Army and worked many years as a custodian for the Wausau School System. Frog loved hunting, fishing and going to their cabin in the woods. He was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed making wooden toy cars and trucks.
Survivors include his wife, Beth West, Wausau; sister, Esther West, Pearson; twin brother, Donald (Pat) West, Amherst Junction; brothers-in-law, Danial (Barbara) Hermans, Town of Menasha, Bob (Vicki) Hermans, Grand Chute, Edward "Scott" (Betty) Manaske, Neenah, and Thomas (Bonnie) Manske, Grand Chute; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Pat) Manske-O'Connor, Oshkosh and Susan (Randy) Blair, Appleton; many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Warner West and a brother-in-law, John Manske.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.
Burial will be in Pearson Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020