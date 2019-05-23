|
Ronald K. De Bruin
Little Chute - Ronald K. DeBruin, age 82, of Little Chute, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born on August 19, 1936, son of the late Henry and Lena (Verstegen) DeBruin. Ron attended St. John Catholic High School. After graduation, he entered the United States Navy where he served two years. On June 28th, 1958, he married the love of his life Carol Verbeten and were married for 60 wonderful years.
Ron worked at Thilmany Pulp and Paper as a machine tender and supervisor for 41 years and was fortunate enough to retire at age 59. He had a great love for the outdoors, enjoying golf, hunting and fishing, (especially for muskies). His family and friends enjoyed many great fish fries. Ron was passionate about taking care of his yard and spending time at his cottage in Silver Cliff. They loved wintering in Gulfport, Mississippi and when he was home or at the cottage, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his great love for dessert, which was pretty much a mandatory part of his basic meal!
Ron is survived by his wife Carol, and his five children, Julie (Chris) Bons, Vicki (Doug) Hermsen, Sue (Jeff) DeGroot, Tom (Pam) DeBruin, Kay Peerenboom and special friend Mike VanDeurzen, and their children, Scott (Emily), Brian (Molly), Tyler (Leona), Troy (Amber), Dana (Jason), Eric (Kaitlin), Maria (Patrick), Jake (special friend Heather), Libby (George), Michael (Amanda), Kayla (Ross), Brooke (Jon), Luke (special friend Leah), Kyle, Melissa (Jake), and his 27 great grandchildren. He was further survived by his sisters Verna Sigl and Ione Geurts, in-laws Lorraine VanVreede, Jack DeGoey, Evie Verbeten, Marion Helein and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry & Lena, Carol's parents, Harold & Helen Verbeten, siblings Mervin DeBruin, Rosella St. Louis, Rita Lally, Betty Sturm, in-laws, Jerry Sigl, Thomas Geurts, Harvey VanVreede, Earl & Betty Verbeten, Ralph Verbeten, Robert & Doris Verbeten, Marlin Verbeten, Lefty Helein, Jerry & Blanche Pynenberg, Flossy DeGoey and Donald & Lois Gonnering.
His celebration of life and funeral liturgy will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24th at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ronald Belitz officiating. Visitation will be directly at the church on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Little Chute. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ron's name.
Special thanks to Dr. Ferrante and his surgical team for the excellent care given to Ron.
We will love you and miss you forever. Happy fishing!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 23, 2019