|
|
Ronald Limberg
Seymour - Ronald M. Limberg, 75, passed away on June 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born December 10, 1943, the son of Martin and Antoinette (Sotka) Limberg. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Struble on April 14, 1973.
Ronald served in the Air Force. He spent 46 years in Information Technology, which began during his military service. Ronald taught motorcycle safety courses for 25 years through the local technical colleges. If you couldn't find him in his workshop, he was traveling the country on his motorcycle. Ronald was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and Packers fan. Ronald was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Black Creek. He absolutely loved his family and was impactful to countless lives throughout his life. Ronald's sense of humor, wit, and positive outlook on life were invaluable gifts to others. Ronald will be missed and remembered by many
Ronald is survived by his wife, children, Adam (Amy) Limberg, Kevin (Amanda) Limberg, Julie (Eric) Abel; grandchildren, Emily, Molly, Eli, Abigail, Kaylee, Haylee; one brother, Tim (Carol) Limberg. He is further survived by numerous extended family members and other friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Red and Lois Struble.
Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019, from 9-11 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Black Creek with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Stephen Schlict officiating. Military honors will be afforded to Ronald in recognition of his service in the United States Air Force.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 4, 2019