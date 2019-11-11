|
Ronald M. "Ron" Van Handel
Appleton - Ronald M. "Ron" Van Handel, of Appleton, age 69, of Appleton, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. Ron was born in Little Chute on June 3, 1950 to the late Robert J and Marion (Vande Hey) Van Handel. Ron graduated from Xavier High School in 1968. After being discharged from the U.S. Army and small local jobs, Ron was hired as a patrol man for the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department. Ron left the Sheriff's Department and became a truck driver for Kimberly Clark Corporation and traveled to their various mills throughout the U.S. Ron later joined U.S.F. Holland as a local pickup and delivery driver serving the Fox River Valley. Ron Retired from U.S.F. Holland in 2012. After retiring, Ron began his dream retirement job as a shuttle driver for Bergstrom Chevy/Cadillac of Appleton. Ron was a lifetime member of the Freedom post 7692 where he was a uniformed member of the color guard where he did many military funerals and parades. Ron was an active member at St. Pius X Church in Appleton where he served as an usher. He spent a lot of time at the Appleton YMCA and made a lot of special friends.
Ron enjoyed golfing, shooting trap and auto racing. He especially enjoyed his grandson Carter Paul and granddaughter Kylie's baseball games. Ron enjoyed his season tickets with the Timber Rattlers for he and Carter Paul. Ron's biggest pride and joy was his English bulldog Reginald (Reggie) Van Handel. Reggie was a true friend and companion.
Ron is survived by his two sons Jason and Gregg Van Handel; his two daughters Sara (Mike) Quan and Jessica (Ben) Jagoe; his stepson Curt Trepanier; his grandchildren: Carter Paul and Kylie Van Handel, Simon Quan, and Andrew, William, and Eleanor Jagoe; his sisters Laura (John) Bender and Barbara (Joe) Wenninger; his sister-in-law Judy Van Handel; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother James Van Handel and his best friend and companion Reggie.
A funeral service for Ron will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 500 W Marquette Street, Appleton. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Brettschneider Trettin Nickel Funeral Chapel, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again the following day at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019