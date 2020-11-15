Ronald O'Connor
Green Bay - Ronald John O'Connor, age 84, of Green Bay, entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2020. Ronald, the youngest of 6 children, was born to the late Leo and Lucille (Gerlach) O'Connor on July 9, 1936 in Sturgeon Bay, WI. His family moved to Green Bay around the age of 9 where he lived the remainder of his life. Ron graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1954, where it was heard from past classmates, that "Rocks" was a great football player. Through the years, his love of football continued and he was a faithful Packer fan.
After graduating Ron joined the U.S. Marine Corps. and served his country faithfully. He was employed by the City of Green Bay Public Works Dept. until his retirement in 1993 after 37 years.
He married Sheila Johnson Cody on September 29, 1984, at St. Jude Catholic Church and they celebrated 36 years together.
Ron was a devout Catholic and was a charter member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Green Bay. Ron loved his church and was an active member. For more than 20 years, Ronnie, his brother-in-law Don Rocque and nephew Tom Rocque worked the church picnic making Booyah. He also worked maintaining the property and cutting the lawn for many years. In addition to his work for his church, he was also a longtime volunteer at Woodside Lutheran Home in Green Bay.
Ron was also a regular blood and plasma donor with the American Red Cross as well as being a annual bell ringer for the Salvation Army.
Ronnie loved the outdoors and hunting. His annual trips to Wyoming with family and friends were always special events that built many great memories for those lucky enough to take one of those trips with him. His grand-daughter Sara was often his "outdoors buddy" and she inherited a love of the beauty God created, from him.
Ron will be sadly missed by his wife, Sheila; Sheila's daughter Toni Strehlow, of Green Bay and her son Chris J. (Candy) Cody of Green Bay, four grandchildren, Sara (Luke) Strehlow-Wagner, Abigail, Jonathon Ronald (named after Papa) Cody and Evan Wright. He was very proud and happy to recently become Great-Papa to Katarina Strehlow-Wagner. Ron loved being "Papa" and spending time with his grandchildren. He is further survived by one sister Darlene Rocque and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: James and Dean O'Connor; sisters Rita Mae Strenski and Janice Ripp: brothers-in-law Jack Strenski, Fritz Ripp and Donald Rocque, and sisters-in-law Jill and Murial O'Connor, nephew Tom Rocque and son-in-law Robert "Rob" Strehlow.
Due to the current circumstances, Funeral Services for Ron will be private, but in Ronnie's memory, we encourage everyone to take time to pray. A Mass of Christian Burial will be recorded and posted at the funeral home website after services are complete.
Ron's step-son, Chris and Wichmann Funeral Homes of Appleton are proud to care for Ron and serve the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.
Entombment will be in Fort Howard Mausoleum.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Ron's name.
Words cannot express the profound and deep effect Ronnie had on the lives of all who knew him, but especially our family. The past 36 years, he was a quiet, but powerful influence on all our lives, and we feel thankful and blessed to have had him as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. There is an empty chair in our homes and an empty place in our hearts. We miss you and until we meet again, may God bless you, and hold you in the palm of his hand.
-Sheila, Toni, Chris and all our family.