Ronald P. Spang
Ronald P. Spang

Menasha - Ronald P. Spang, age 74 of Menasha, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born on November 18, 1946 to the late Florian and June (Moran) Spang in Milwaukee.

Ron attended and graduated from St. Mary Catholic High School in Menasha. After school, Ron served his country in the U.S. Navy for several years during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Judy Babbitts on April 30th, 1988. He worked at American Can for 42 years but to Ron, it didn't seem like work because he enjoyed his job so much. He was also a printing instructor at Fox Valley Technical College.

He enjoyed watching Jeopardy, watching Nascar races and the Packer's. He also enjoyed working on cars with his brother Steve.

Left to cherish Ron's memory are his wife, Judy, children, Gwen (Reggie) Prock of Menasha, Kurt Spang (fiancée Samantha Stewart) and Alexis Spang. Grandchildren, Jack and Andrew Prock and Aurora Spang. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, David (Carol) Spang, Patricia (John) Whitney, Cheryl (Thomas) Hibbard, (Theresa) Spang, Connie Hobbs, Kevin Spang, Daniel (Kim) Spang, Mary (Mark) Smith, Barry Spang & Craig Spang. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Florence Babbitts, Sister-in-law Debbie (Kurt) Kralovec, Brother-in-laws Bob (Julie) Babbitts & Mark (Jamie) Babbitts. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Peter, Steven, and Kendall.

Per Ron's wishes, there will be no services.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
