Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Ronald Pieper
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Ronald Pieper

Ronald Pieper Obituary
Ronald Pieper

Menasha - Ronald "Peeps" G. Pieper, age 72, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born in Shawano to the late Betty (Bartz) Pieper and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Ronald married Loretta "Lori" Howe on November 4, 1984 in Neenah, Wisconsin. He worked at George Banta Company for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and loved spending time with his grandsons and their friends.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Lori; children: Lana (Jay) Matthews, and Rhonda (Kevin) Mesko; his grandsons: David Mesko and Zachary (Kayla) Mesko, Jonathan Matthews, and Eric Matthews; as well as by his brother, Terry (Nancy) Pieper and many nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his mother, Betty; by brothers: Steven Pieper and Jeffery Pieper; and by his sister, Tina Swinford.

A time of gathering to celebrate Ron's life will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at which time Military Honors will be performed. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Positive Every Day Cancer Foundation, Inc. or a .

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
