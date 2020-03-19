|
Ronald Pieper
Menasha - Ronald "Peeps" G. Pieper, age 72, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. A time of gathering to celebrate Ron's life will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave., on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at which time Military Honors will be performed. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Positive Every Day Cancer Foundation, Inc. or a .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020